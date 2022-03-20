Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

