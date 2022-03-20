Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $780.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,220.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

