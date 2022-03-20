Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHLGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($72.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

SHL stock opened at €56.64 ($62.24) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a one year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.88 and a 200-day moving average of €59.50.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.