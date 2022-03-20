Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($72.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

SHL stock opened at €56.64 ($62.24) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a one year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.88 and a 200-day moving average of €59.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

