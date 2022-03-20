Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider Sells $127,968.18 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SRRA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $530.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
