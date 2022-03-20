Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider Sells $127,968.18 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRRA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $530.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.