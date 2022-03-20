Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.69. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.
About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
