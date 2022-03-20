Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.