Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.63. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 4 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

