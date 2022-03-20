Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 128,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.