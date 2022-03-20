Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.