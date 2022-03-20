Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.