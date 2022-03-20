Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKE. Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 23,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

