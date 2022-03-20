Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.53 million and the lowest is $12.28 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $57.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $63.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.89 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $92.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,742. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.