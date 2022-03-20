SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Purchases $84,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SOFI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

