SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Purchases $84,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SOFI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.95.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
