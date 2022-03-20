SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Equities analysts expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $21.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,629. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

