Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

