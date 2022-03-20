Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.