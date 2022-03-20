Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 623,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.90 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

