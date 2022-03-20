Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.24. 7,579,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

