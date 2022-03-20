SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Holdings Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,157,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of KCE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.87. 19,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.