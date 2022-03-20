Spectrum Market Cap Hits $14,002.31 (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $14,002.31 and approximately $24.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00275013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

