Spire Wealth Management Buys 6,582 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.