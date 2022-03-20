Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

