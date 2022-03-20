Spire Wealth Management Makes New $252,000 Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

HYFM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

