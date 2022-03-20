Spire Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

