Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $353.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

