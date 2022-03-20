Spring Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,429 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Kellogg comprises about 1.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

