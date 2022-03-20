Spring Capital Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Oracle accounts for about 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

