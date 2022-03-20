Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.