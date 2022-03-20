Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

