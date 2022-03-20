SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.49).

SSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,825 ($23.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.78) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON SSE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,688 ($21.95). 8,451,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,614.13. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,400.50 ($18.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,166.93 ($28.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

