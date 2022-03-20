SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.