State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.