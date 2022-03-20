State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archrock were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

