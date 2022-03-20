State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

