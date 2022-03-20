State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,070 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $953.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.71) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

