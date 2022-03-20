State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 330 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

