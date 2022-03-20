State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 395 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

