Stellar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $248.63 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $248.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00220717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00207048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,073 coins and its circulating supply is 24,617,265,613 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

