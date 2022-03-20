STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

SNVVF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

