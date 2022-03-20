STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$2.30 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$156.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

