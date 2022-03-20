Sterling Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

CNI stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.61. 1,658,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

