Sterling Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,925. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

