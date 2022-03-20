Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

