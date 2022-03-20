Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

