Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vectrus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.