Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
VEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
Vectrus stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
