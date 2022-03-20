Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.74. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 10,235 shares.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

