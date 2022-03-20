STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.