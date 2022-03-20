STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.
About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.