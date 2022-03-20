StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

