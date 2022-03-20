StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.