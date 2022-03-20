StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MPX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.