StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth about $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

