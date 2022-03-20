StockNews.com Downgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FLL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

