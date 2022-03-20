StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.