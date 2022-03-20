StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SUMR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
